Inquiry validates allegations against CPO

An inquiry instituted into the actions of a civil police officer who was accused of manhandling anti-SilverLine agitators near Kaniyapuram here a day ago has validated the allegations levelled against him.

The report submitted by Thiruvananthapuram Rural Special Branch DySP Stwart Keeler highlighted the handling of the incident by civil police officer Shabeer of the Mangalapuram police station during the agitation at Karichara on Thursday. He was accused of stomping on the protesters in violation of prescribed norms.

The findings observed his actions were uncalled for under the circumstances. District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) Divya V. Gopinath is expected to adopt further steps in the issue.