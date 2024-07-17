Inquiry report on lapses in student’s death handed over to Governor

A commission of inquiry (CoI) appointed by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to investigate the alleged administrative lapses by officials of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University that led to the death of a student submitted its report on Wednesday.

Retired Kerala High Court judge A. Hariprasad, who headed the panel, met Mr. Khan at Raj Bhavan and submitted the report, according to an official source here.

The panel was constituted by Mr. Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of Universities in the State, following the death of 20-year-old Sidharthan J.S., who was found hanging in the bathroom of the hostel of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode on February 18.

The commission is learnt to have concluded that the Vice Chancellor, who is ultimately responsible for maintaining discipline on the campus, cannot evade accountability for the tragic incident simply because he was not promptly informed about it.

In its report, the CoI is learnt to have blamed the lack of trust and coordination between the Vice-Chancellor, dean, and teachers for failing to take action against two previous ragging incidents on the campus before Sidharthan’s death.

It is also learnt to have stated that there is no evidence to suggest that the student was tortured due to political differences on the night of February 16-17.

Following the student’s death, the Dean of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad and the assistant warden of the hostel, where Sidharthan died, were suspended.

Later, the Vice Chancellor of the university was also suspended by the Governor.