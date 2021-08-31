Kerala

Inquiry ordered into Attingal incident

State Police Chief Anil Kant has instituted an inquiry into the alleged harassment of an eight-year old girl and her father by a woman police officer who was formerly attached to the Pink Patrol unit under the Thiruvananthapuram Rural Police.

Harshita Attalluri, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, has been entrusted with the probe.

The order was issued shortly after the complainant, Jayachandran, met Mr. Kant and appealed for a detailed probe into the incident.

The inquiry pertains to an incident that occurred at Moonumukku near Attingal on August 27 when woman senior civil police officer (CPO) Rejitha had wrongly accused the father-daughter duo of stealing her mobile phone.

While she was subsequently transferred to the Kollam city police and also ordered to undergo a 15-day behavioural training course, the move did not placate the complainant who accused her higher-ups of protecting her.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had registered a suo moto case in connection with the incident.


