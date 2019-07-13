Inquiry launched into death of man inside jail

A Crime Branch (CB) team led by DySP N.R. Jayaraj has launched a probe into the death of a 68-year-old person inside Mavelikara special sub-jail in March 2019. M.J. Jacob of Kumarakom, Kottayam was found dead inside his cell a day after his arrest. The deceased was arrested by the Thiruvalla police in a case of financial fraud and forged documents. He was sent to judicial custody by a local court on March 20. On March 21 when the jail authorities reached the cell to take the inmates out in the morning they found him dead. Sources said the case was being investigated as unnatural death. “Till now there is nothing to prove Jacob was murdered inside the prison cell. We will conduct a detailed probe,” said an officer.

Crime Branch probe

The case was initially probed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chengannur. However, District Police Chief K.M. Tomy handed over the investigation to the Crime Branch after receiving complaints of dissatisfaction with the probe.