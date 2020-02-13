Inputs sought for Vision 2025

The Palghat Management Association (PMA) has sought suggestions from the public as part of preparing a vision document forthe development of Palakkad district.

The PMA is preparing ‘Palakkad Vision 2025’ following a guideline made by the All India Management Association. PMA president Sumesh K. Menon and Palakkad Vision 2025 public relations chairman P. Prem Nath said here on Wednesday that the document was being prepared by joining hands with bodies such as the Kanjikode Industries Forum, Palakkad Chamber of Commerce, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and Indian Institute of Engineers.

Concerted effort

They said the help of several other professional and non-professional organisations would be sought to prepare the vision document to chalk out the district’s development potential for five years. The document will cover various areas, including industry and star-tup eco-system, agriculture, tourism, cultural heritage and arts, education and skill development, infrastructure, design, lifestyle, environment, and medical care.

“Our basic objective is to make Palakkad one of the best places to live,” said Mr. Prem Nath. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, released the logo of Palakkad Vision 2025 here on Thursday. He said the district had immense potential not only in industry and agriculture, but also in eco-tourism and transport.

The PMA will conduct educational symposiums, an agricultural summit and a technology summit in March, April, and May respectively.

It will also launch a website and an Android mobile application for the public to give their suggestions and views. “We want the people totell us what change they are looking for,” said Mr. Prem Nath.

The PMA will also conduct competitions in essay and blog writing, photography, and public speaking for students and the public. Apart from cash awards and citations, there will be a mega prize for the best ideas.