Inpatient wing at Konni MCH from next month

100 beds initially, which will be increased to 500

A high-level meeting convened by Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has decided to launch inpatient (IP)treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Konni from February.

To begin with, the authorities will set up 100 beds, which will be gradually expanded to 300 and 500 beds respectively. A Karunya pharmacy store too will be opened alongside.

As part of it, a direction has been issued to provide power supply required for operating the equipment for the inpatient facility.

Operation theatres

Steps are also in place to upgrade the operation theatres to modular operation theatres. Facilities for parking, waste management, and sewage treatment will be set up while the gadgets and furniture too will be provided at the earliest. The Minister directed to speed up the formation of a hospital development committee.

The State government recently allocated ₹218 crore for the second phase expansion of the medical college and allotted 26 teaching and 260 non-teaching posts.

Konni MLA K.U. Janeesh Kumar, and Principal Secretary, Health, Rajan N. Khobragade were among those attended the meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram.