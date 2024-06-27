Innovative technological ideas essential for societal reconstruction: Minister

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu has emphasised the necessity of leveraging innovative ideas in information technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics for societal reconstruction.

Inaugurating the 10th anniversary celebrations of the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) here on Thursday, she asserted that embracing these technologies was crucial for societal progress.

The Minister said that skill development programmes would become integral to the four-year degree courses in Kerala’s higher education system. The creation of an innovative start-up ecosystem in educational institutions was a priority, with the government committed to offering skill development programmes across various platforms, she said, highlighting the role of ICTAK in transforming the State into a knowledge society. ICTAK’s contributions had been pivotal in addressing unemployment among educated youths and bridging the skill gap between the education system and the industry, she added.

“The government is dedicated to providing technological knowledge to students, especially with the rise in knowledge-based jobs driven by AI. The new generation must be well-equipped to face the evolving job market with confidence,” she stated.

In a message delivered on the occasion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan noted that Kerala had become a preferred State for skilled youths sought by major companies, thanks to ICTAK’s efforts. Founding chairman S.D. Shibulal in a video message recalled the achievements of ICTAK over the past 10 years.

The Minister later honoured the associates, who had significantly contributed to the growth of the ICT Academy since its inception.

Chairman, ICTAK, Tony Thomas presided. Jagathi Raj V.P., Vice-Chancellor of Sreenarayanaguru Open University, and Sanjeev Nair, CEO, Technopark, were among those who spoke.

