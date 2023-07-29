Innovative, comprehensive mobility project in city on cards, says Sivankutty

July 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An innovative and comprehensive transport project would be implemented in the capital for city travelling, said Labour Minister V. Sivankutty.

Speaking at a meeting convened to discuss the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) prepared for Thiruvananthapuram under the auspices of Kerala Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), the Minister said that the possibilities of the monorail, metro rail, multi-level parking facilities, should be examined for the development of the city’s transport.

The Minister said that the comprehensive transport project is planned to be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Neyyattinkara Municipal Corporation, and eight grama panchayats in the district in the first phase. The meeting also discussed the draft report of the study presented in the meeting.

The meeting decided to examine the possibilities of making the project a women and child-friendly corridor, linking the transport project with elevated highways, Vizhinjam port and airport, and with Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, and Kochuveli railway stations as part of making a comprehensive transport project in the city.

The meeting also decided to hold a draft presentation of the project and follow-up discussions at the local government level. The draft report of the project is published on the website of the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), which is available for the general public who can also comment on this.

A question and answer session was also organized as part of the discussion on the CMP. Transport Minister Antony Raju and Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil also attended the meeting.

