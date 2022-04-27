Innovations from labs should reach society: expert

World Intellectual Property Day celebrated at NIT-C

KOZHIKODE

N.P. Rajive, vice chairman, National Innovation Foundation (NIF), Department of Science and Technology, has emphasised the need to transfer technologies developed in the laboratories to society for the benefit of the common man. He was inaugurating the “World Intellectual Property Day” celebrations at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) on Tuesday. Under the collaborative effort of the NIT-C and the NIF, sustainable housing schemes would be developed for Kuttanad and Wayanad regions to face the challenges of natural calamities, he said. As part of the World Intellectual Property Day celebrations, the Institution Innovation Council of the NIT-C organised a guest lecture by P. Lawwellman, Professor, Government Law College, Kozhikode, on IPR-related topics. Research scholars of NIT-C, Sija Gopinathan, V. Seshagiri, A.N. Amudhan, and Jubin Mathew, who have already filed patents based on their research work, hosted an open house on the occasion. In his valedictory address, Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, said that filing of patents should not end up only in paper publications. Prof. Krishna recalled the contributions of ancient Indian civilisation in science and technology which were not patented but currently in use by society. At the function, the best Innovator of the year award 2021-2022 was presented to P. Predeep, Professor, Physics Department, for his contribution to science, technology and innovation. S. Kumaravel and P.V. Sudeep, president and convenor of IIC-NIT-C, addressed the gathering.