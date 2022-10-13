Innovations and R&D in space technology vital: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

ISRO chief says country needs to expand its regional navigation satellite system, NavIC

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurating online the Engineers Conclave 2022 at LPSC, Valiyamala, on Thursday.

Research and development (R&D) and innovations in space technology are vital for building an India 'techade,' Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said.

Mr. Chandrasekhar was inaugurating online the Engineers Conclave 2022, jointly organised by the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) at Valiyamala here on Thursday. Advances made in the space sector could develop many adjacent segments in the technology ecosystem, he said.

''I think it is clear to all who follow technology closely that we are entering an era of great disruption and change. There is unprecedented opportunity for Indian engineers and entrepreneurs to play a leading role in shaping the future of technology products and solutions in the coming decades,'' he said.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), meant to regulate and support private players in the space sector, had the potential to revolutionise the space industry, Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

NAvIC expansion

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath delivered the keynote address on the theme 'Future Perspectives of Space Ecosystem.' He stressed the need for India to expand its regional navigation satellite system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation). At present, NavIC is limited to 1,500 km beyond the country's boundaries.

''It depends on the way the country is going to grow. If you think that in the next 25 years our capabilities are going to grow to a level where we need a global communication infrastructure, where we need a global navigational infrastructure, we should be able to convert NavIC into a global system,'' he said.

INAE president Indranil Manna presided. INAE Deputy Executive Director Lt. Col (Rtd) Shobhit Rai, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, LPSC director V. Narayanan and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit director D. Sam Dayala Dev were present. Engineers Conclave-2022 focusses on two main themes — 'Space for National Development,' and 'Making India a Global Manufacturing Hub.'

More than 400 delegates are attending the three-day event.