Innovation is the need of the hour in handloom sector: Kerala Industries Minister

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve emphasised the necessity for innovation in the handloom sector during the inauguration of the registration and distribution of certificates for the Kerala Handloom Seal in Kannur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, the Minister underscored theimportance of creating innovative products and designs alongside traditional handloom products to enhance the sector’s market appeal and competitiveness.

The Minister pointed out that overreliance on government schemes such as the school uniform initiative could hinder diversification in the handloom sector. “There needs to be a shift in mindset. The belief that government should provide everything can stifle creativity and growth,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rajeeve also highlighted the benefits of the Kerala Handloom Seal, which aids in value addition and encourages artisans to experiment with new design concepts.

At the event, several weaver cooperatives, including Kanjirod Weavers Cooperative Society, Kalamachal Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, and Paravur Weavers Cooperative Society, received certificates for completing their handloom registration.

Modernisation efforts

As part of modernisation efforts, the Minister launched a QR code initiative for handloom stamped garments. By scanning the QR code, customers can access information about the manufacturer and view production videos of the handloom garments.

This project aims to revitalise the Kerala handloom sector by branding products nationally and internationally, exploring better market opportunities, and introducing innovative design concepts. To facilitate this, a dedicated website has been developed to showcase Kerala’s handloom products. Weavers seeking to use the Kerala Handloom Seal must register on this platform and obtain the necessary certification. The initiative is being implemented by the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Kannur.

A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish, Principal Secretary of Industries department, presided over the function. Handloom and Textiles Director K.S. Anilkumar, Hanveev Director T.K. Govindan Master, and several representatives from the handloom industry attended the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.