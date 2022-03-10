Innovation camp
Kozhikode
A two-day innovation and entrepreneurship exposure visit-cum-training programme organised by the Institute Innovation Council (IIC) of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell concluded here on Thursday. NITC Director Prasad Krishna inaugurated the event aimed at mentoring IIC member institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.
