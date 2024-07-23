Innocuous incident snowballs into road rage leading to two separate cases

A seemingly innocuous incident in which a car while being driven through a puddle accidentally splashed muddy waters on a brother-sister duo on a scooter reportedly snowballed into a protracted episode of road rage with both parties slapping complaints against each other leading to the registration of two separate cases.

The incident took place on Kuttisahib Road at Cheranalloor on Sunday night. The car was driven by Joseph John, 30, of Karukachal in Kottayam, while Akshay Santhosh, 24, and his sister of Ward 12 in Cheranalloor panchayat were the ones who ended up with muddy water.

Following this, the scooter rider allegedly parked the vehicle blocking the path of the car and reportedly engaged in an argument. According to Joseph’s complaint, the duo allegedly threw muddy water on him while he was still being seated in the car accompanied by his wife and brother-in-law, abused them and issued a death threat. Joseph then followed the scooter riders to their house, which, he claimed, he did to find out the registration number of the scooter to lodge a complaint.

Another spat ensued there, and even as Akshay’s father and local residents started assembling, Joseph reportedly tried to leave the scene. According to him, when he started driving away, Akshay allegedly forced his hands inside to stop him and got dragged along in the process.

On his part, Akshay alleged that Joseph had followed his scooter with the intention of attacking him and then deliberately dragged him by the neck alongside the moving car.

CCTV visuals of the incident have since emerged though it remains unclear which version holds true. Nevertheless, both parties sought treatment at a hospital and lodged complaints against each other. Akshay’s family had also since accused the police of not acting promptly on their complaint.

The Cheranalloor police had registered a first information report (FIR) against Joseph and two other occupants of the car on a complaint by Akshay and another FIR against Akshay and two others on a petition by Joseph.

The police have invoked Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causes hurt), 296 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 3(5) (a criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) against both the parties.

Besides, Joseph and relatives have also been booked under BNS Section 135 (assault or criminal force in attempt wrongfully to confine a person), while Akshay and others have also been slapped with BNS Sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 324(4) (commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of twenty thousand rupees and more but less than one lakh rupees).

