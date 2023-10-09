Inner wheel District 321 celebrates golden jubilee

October 09, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Inner wheel District 321 , a part of International Inner wheel established for promoting friendship amongst women and service to the poor celebrated its Golden Jubilee Aurelia here the other day. Association president of Inner wheel clubs in India Preeti Gugnani was the chief guest and Shashi Tharoor, MP, was the guest of honor.

In his keynote address, Mr.Tharoor exhorted women to make use of the opportunity to promote diversity in work places and released “Legacy”, a book depicting 50 years of service by Inner wheel to the society. Mr Tharoor also distributed 50 computer tablets to girl students of St Thomas Higher secondary school Valiyathura .

Association president Preeti Gugnani, District chairman Anitha Natarajan, member of the ruling family of erstwhile Travancore Aswathi Thirunal Gowri Lekshmi Bayi were among those who spoke.

