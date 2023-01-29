ADVERTISEMENT

Inner Wheel club, Kottayam, to celebrate golden jubilee

January 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Surjith Kaur, president of the Inner Wheel Clubs National Association, will inaugurate the jubilee celebrations of the Kottayam Inner wheel Club District 321 here on Monday.

As part of the celebrations, Ms. Kaur will also handover ₹7.5 lakh to the Mandiram Hospice Centre at Manganam. Club president Maya Cherian and other senior members will be felicitated on the occasion. Club district chairman Suryaprabha Rajasekaran, Golden Jubilee committee convener Vimala Abraham, project director Thalita Abraham, and others will participate.

