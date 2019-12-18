Inner Line Permit will destroy nation’s integrity, says SYS

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) has warned the people to remain vigilant against the Inner Line Permit (ILP), a new measure being implemented by the Centre to assuage the protests in the
North-East against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
The ILP will deny the people’s right to travel and work across the country, it said.
The SYS said that the ILP in the name of giving protection to tribal sectors would destroy the integrity of the country. “There was no restriction for people going and working in Jammu and Kashmir even when Article 370 was in existence,” SYS said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.