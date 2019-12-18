Kerala

Inner Line Permit will destroy nation’s integrity, says SYS

The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) has warned the people to remain vigilant against the Inner Line Permit (ILP), a new measure being implemented by the Centre to assuage the protests in the

North-East against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The ILP will deny the people’s right to travel and work across the country, it said.

The SYS said that the ILP in the name of giving protection to tribal sectors would destroy the integrity of the country. “There was no restriction for people going and working in Jammu and Kashmir even when Article 370 was in existence,” SYS said.

