INL urges govt. not to implement NRC in State

The Indian National League (INL) has urged the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government not to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kerala.

At a news conference here on Monday, INL State president A.P. Abdul Wahab and general secretary Kassim Irikkur said that the CPI(M)-led Left parties had already declared its stance against the proposal of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Hopefully the LDF government would also take a similar stand adopted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in that State.

Protest

Pointing out that the Citizenship (Amendment Bill) tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday would destroy the secular fabric of the country, the INL leaders said that the party would strongly protest against the proposal including taking out a march to the Raj Bhavan.

Through this amendment, the BJP-led government was planning to implement the Hindutva agenda propounded by the RSS, Mr. Irikkur said.

Serious ramification

Mr. Wahab said that the Citizenship (Amendment Bill) would have serious ramification in the country dividing people on communal lines.

The Centre had brought this legislation when it had failed in all spheres of activity.

Protest marches would be taken to the houses of parliamentarians from Kerala who abstain or stage a walkout when the bill would be up for voting, he warned at the press meet.

He also said that the party would move an intervention petition in the Supreme Court against the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute. Already review petitions had been filed in the Supreme Court, he said.