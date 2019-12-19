INL to take out Raj Bhavan march on Dec. 28

The Indian National League (INL) will take out a march to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on December 28 demanding that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act be revoked and the National Register of Citizens of India be scrapped.
A release said here on Wednesday that leaders of the Left Democratic Front and human rights activists would address the march.
The INL would also take out a march to the Kozhikode beach on December 23 and throw copies of the Act into the Arabian Sea.
