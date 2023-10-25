HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INL leader A.A. Ameen passes away at Oachira

His mortal remains will be interred at Madathil Karazhma Juma Masjid graveyard at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

October 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A.A. Ameen

A.A. Ameen | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian National League (INL) national treasurer and State vice-president A.A. Ameen died following a brief illness at Oachira in Kollam district on Wednesday. He was 67.

His mortal remains will be interred at the Madathil Karazhma Juma Masjid graveyard at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dr. Ameen had held leadership posts in the INL since its inception in 1994. He contested the 2016 Assembly polls from the Kasaragod constituency as a Left Democratic Front candidate.

Condolences

INL national president Mohammed Sulaiman and the party State committee condoled his death. In a statement, Mr. Sulaiman said that Dr. Ameen’s death was a huge loss to the party.

He is survived by his wife Fouseen and children Fayas and Fadil Ameen.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.