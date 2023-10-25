INL leader A.A. Ameen passes away at Oachira

October 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Indian National League (INL) national treasurer and State vice-president A.A. Ameen died following a brief illness at Oachira in Kollam district on Wednesday. He was 67.

His mortal remains will be interred at the Madathil Karazhma Juma Masjid graveyard at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dr. Ameen had held leadership posts in the INL since its inception in 1994. He contested the 2016 Assembly polls from the Kasaragod constituency as a Left Democratic Front candidate.

Condolences

INL national president Mohammed Sulaiman and the party State committee condoled his death. In a statement, Mr. Sulaiman said that Dr. Ameen’s death was a huge loss to the party.

He is survived by his wife Fouseen and children Fayas and Fadil Ameen.