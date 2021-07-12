INL grapples with another controversy

Devarkovil accused of accepting ₹3 lakh from League MP for election; party denies charge

Barely a week after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State leadership admonishing the Indian National League (INL) for a controversy over the Public Service Commission (PSC) membership, a fresh row has erupted within the party over Minister of Ports Ahammed Devarkovil allegedly accepting ₹3 lakh from businessman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, also treasurer of the Indian Union Muslim League, for his election campaign in the Kozhikode South Assembly constituency.

The INL leadership has rubbished the allegation, terming it disinformation, and has called it the handiwork of detractors within the party and a section of the media. “This is sheer nonsense spread by our detractors, especially after our party started getting political prominence in the State,” INL general secretary Kassim Irikkur told The Hindu on Monday.

The latest controversy was a leaked telephonic conservation involving a former district secretary of the party. Three persons were suspended in connection with circulating the voice clip on social media. Mr. Irrikur said some disgruntled elements in the party, in collusion with a section of the media, had been trying to tarnish the image of the INL ever since Mr. Devarkovil was inducted into the Cabinet.

‘Disciplinary action’

“The State leadership has begun taking disciplinary action against few party activists. The steps include removing them from their posts or placing them under suspension. We are also planning to expel a few for anti-party activities,” Mr. Irikkur said. He said some of them had tried to defeat Mr. Devarkovil in the election.

“During elections, all political parties receive funds from various sources. That does not mean that we accept funds from the office-bearers of rival parties when our candidate is contesting against them,” he said.

In Kozhikode South, Mr. Devarkovil had captured the sitting seat of the IUML, from where its prominent leader M.K. Muneer had won in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly polls. Mr. Devarkovil had trounced Noorbina Rasheed, the IUML’s first woman candidate in 25 years, by 12,459 votes.

Incidentally, a section in the IUML was unhappy with the candidature of Ms. Rasheed, a former councillor of Kozhikode Corporation.