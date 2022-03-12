INL factions hold separate meetings

Both decide to form State committees by March end

Kozhikode

A meeting of the ad hoc committee of the Indian National League (INL), which met here on Saturday, decided to constitute the party’s new State committee by March 31.

The meeting chaired by Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil took stock of the situation after taking action against dissident leaders. It unanimously endorsed the decision of the party’s national executive to expel former State president A.P. Abdul Wahab and others.

The meeting also decided to set up the Sulaiman Sait Centre for Political Studies and Social Services in Kozhikode. The State-wide inauguration of Sulaiman Sait centenary would be held in Thiruvananthapuram in the last week of March, it was decided.

Meanwhile, the faction led by Mr. Wahab also met in Kozhikode on Saturday. It decided to take disciplinary action against those involved, including Mr. Devarkovil, “who took action against the legally elected state president in the name of the non-existent national committee”.

The meeting also decided that a new State committee would be in place in the last week of March. Prior to that, a meeting of the State delegates would be held in Kozhikode.

The meeting formed a legal cell for the party with Manoj C. Nair and K. Saifuddin as president and general secretary respectively. Besides, a National Dalit League with Ajith Kachani as the convener of the ad hoc committee was also constituted.