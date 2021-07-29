INL district unit to support Wahab faction

A meeting of the Indian National League (INL) district council held here on Thursday decided to support the party’s State committee headed by president A.P. Abdul Wahab and general secretary Nasar Koya Thangal.

State secretariat member Basheer Baderi inaugurated the meeting.

District president O.M. Jabbar Haji presided. State vice president C.H. Mustafa delivered the keynote address.

Indian National League district general secretary O.K. Thangal welcomed the gathering. P.K.S. Mujeeb proposed a vote of thanks.