INL condemns ‘anti-constitutional’ methods of Kerala, T.N. Governors

December 31, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Kozhikode

The national council of the Indian National League (INL) has condemned the alleged anti-constitutional methods being pursued by the Governors of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

This was part of the attempts to gain political mileage in southern States by creating political anarchy here, said a resolution passed at a two-day meeting of the council held here.

INL leaders told the media on Saturday that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities, was trying to implement Hindutva agenda in Kerala, which was a model State in the higher education sector. People would have to come to the streets if Raj Bhavan joined hands with the Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, and the Bharatiya Janata Party and played politics to destabilise an elected government, they added.

The council re-elected Mohammed Sulaiman as national president of the party. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, Muzammil Hussain (New Delhi), and Ibnu Sayeed (Tamil Nadu) are national general secretaries.

Asked about reinducting the faction led by A.P. Abdul Wahab, the leaders said the party could discuss the issue only after the period of the disciplinary action against them was over. There was nothing unusual in Left Democratic Front leaders participating in events being organised by those rebel leaders, they added.

