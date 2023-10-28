ADVERTISEMENT

INL comes down on IUML for facilitating Tharoor’s remark

October 28, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - Kozhikode

IUML leaders asked to tender an apology for extending invitation to Tharoor

The Hindu Bureau

Indian National League (INL) State general secretary Kasim Irikkur on Friday alleged that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, succeeded in converting the Indian Union Muslim League’s pro-Palestine convention in Kozhikode into a platform for whitewashing the Zionists.

In a statement issued here, the INL leader asked Indian Union Muslim League leaders to tender an apology for inviting Mr. Tharoor who purportedly referred to Hamas as a terrorist organisation at an event organised on Thursday to proclaim solidarity with the Palestine cause.

He also claimed that Mr. Tharoor had previously adopted a stance in favour of Israel as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the Congress leader was invited to the meet without considering his previous stance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US