INL comes down on IUML for facilitating Tharoor’s remark

IUML leaders asked to tender an apology for extending invitation to Tharoor

October 28, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Indian National League (INL) State general secretary Kasim Irikkur on Friday alleged that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, succeeded in converting the Indian Union Muslim League’s pro-Palestine convention in Kozhikode into a platform for whitewashing the Zionists.

In a statement issued here, the INL leader asked Indian Union Muslim League leaders to tender an apology for inviting Mr. Tharoor who purportedly referred to Hamas as a terrorist organisation at an event organised on Thursday to proclaim solidarity with the Palestine cause.

He also claimed that Mr. Tharoor had previously adopted a stance in favour of Israel as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the Congress leader was invited to the meet without considering his previous stance.

