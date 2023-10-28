INL comes down on IUML for facilitating Tharoor’s remark

October 28, 2023 02:01 am | Updated 02:01 am IST - Kozhikode

Indian National League (INL) State general secretary Kasim Irikkur on Friday alleged that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, MP, succeeded in converting the Indian Union Muslim League’s pro-Palestine convention in Kozhikode into a platform for whitewashing the Zionists.

In a statement issued here, the INL leader asked Indian Union Muslim League leaders to tender an apology for inviting Mr. Tharoor who purportedly referred to Hamas as a terrorist organisation at an event organised on Thursday to proclaim solidarity with the Palestine cause.

He also claimed that Mr. Tharoor had previously adopted a stance in favour of Israel as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the Congress leader was invited to the meet without considering his previous stance.