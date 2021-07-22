INL bid to end rift in State unit

Kozhikode

22 July 2021 18:47 IST

National leadership intervenes, calls meet on Sunday

Amid controversy over a spat between the Indian National League (INL) State president A.P. Abdul Wahab and general secretary Kasim Irikkur, the party national leadership has intervened to call a meeting of the State secretariat and State working committee on Sunday.

In a communication addressed to both of them on Thursday, INL president Mohammed Sulaiman asked them to find out the persons behind the leakage of the voice messages of leaders to the media and to take action against him.

He suggested that the meeting of the State secretariat should be convened by 9 a.m. and follow it up with a meeting of the working committee.

The present controversy pertained to a bitter discussion through voice clips between Mr. Wahab and Mr. Irikkur on the appointment of three Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activists in the personal staff of Minister of Ports Ahammed Devarkovil.

The argument of Mr. Wahab was that these appointments were not discussed in the party forum and demanded that the general secretary call a meeting of the State secretariat. He warned that he would convene the meeting if Mr. Irikkur failed to do so.

In the voice clip, however, Mr. Irikkur was heard saying that all issues would be resolved after Eid. The statement of the president to call a meeting on his own was to aggravate the issue. Besides, he said that a committee had already been formed to take action against those who had worked against Mr. Devarkovil during the Assembly polls.

The fresh controversy erupted less than a fortnight after a telephonic conversation came into the public domain that Mr. Devarkovil allegedly accepted ₹3 lakh from businessman P.V. Abdul Wahab, MP, who is also the treasurer of Indian Union Muslim League, for his election campaign in the Kozhikode South Assembly constituency.

Terming these spats as unfortunate, Mr. Sulaiman exhorted the INL leadership to uphold sagacity and responsibility rather than display “disunity by State leaders” that would only result in the damage of the party and its ruin.