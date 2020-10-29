INL asked to make stand clear

MALAPPURAM

29 October 2020 23:57 IST

The Indian National League (INL) Democratic has demanded that the INL make its stand clear on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government implementing 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in forward communities.

“The silence of the INL on the quota issue indicates that it has a lot to hide,” said INL Democratic general secretary Kareem Puthupady.

