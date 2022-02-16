INL ad hoc panel recommends action against Abdul Wahab

February 16, 2022 21:18 IST

Wahab accused of violation of party discipline

A maiden meeting of the newly constituted ad hoc committee of the Indian National League ( INL) on Wednesday recommended to its central leadership to take action against former State president P.V. Abdul Wahab for gross violation of party discipline.

However, briefing the media, ad hoc committee chairman Ahammad Devarkovil and former general secretary Kasim Irikkoor refused to divulge details about the recommendations. “We have evaluated the situation and apprised the central leadership of the developments. Serious action will be taken against those questioning the decisions of the central leadership,“ Mr. Devarkovil said.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that the priority of the ad hoc committee was the complete the membership campaign in the State before February 28 and conduct elections to the district committees and State committee by March 15 and March 31 respectively. “Besides, it will submit weekly reports to the national executive, “ he said.

Incidentally, Mr. Wahab, one of the seven members of the ad hoc committee, did not turn up for the meeting. “Out of seven members, only I am from my side. It is a mockery. What is the logic of me attending a meeting which is to recommend my dismissal? “ he asked.

Mr. Wahab also said that the ad hoc committee was a factional State committee in disguise. “ Everybody in the Kasim faction is accommodated. The name of Wahab too is included, but that is just an eyewash. The national executive which took the decision is illegal, “ he charged.

Refuting the allegation, Mr. Irikkoor said the ad hoc committee comprised all senior leaders in the State. “ We thought Mr. Wahab would attend the meeting. Neither did he inform us that he would be absent, “ he said.

Mr. Devarkovil, who is also the national general secretary of the party, said that the national executive on Sunday had decided to form the ad hoc committee, as the tenure of the existing State working committee had expired in March 2021.

The INL State working committee failed to call a meeting for over six months and also did not ratify the list of party representatives nominated to various posts under the boards and corporations of the government. Besides, the membership campaign and organisational elections had not been completed in a time-bound manner despite directives from the national leadership, he said.