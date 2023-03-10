Inker Robotics secures $1.2 million funding, looks to expand to futuristic tech education 

March 10, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thrissur

Inker Robotics, a start-up under the Kerala Start-up Mission (KSUM), has secured $1.2 million in a pre-series fundraising round headed by AHK Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm.

Inker Robotics heads research and delivery in robotics and futuristic technology education with an aim to creating an impact on the next generation by empowering them with education in emerging technologies. The funding will enable Inker to further enhance its training delivery platform to develop more engaging content in robotics and emerging technology education, according to a press release here on Friday.

“We believe that our platform is an effective way to teach futuristic technology skills to the young generation. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we work to empower the next generation with the skills they need to make them future-ready,” said Rahul Balachandran, founder and MD of Inker Robotics, on raising the capital.

The delivery platform – Inkerlearn – is set to create an ecosystem whereby it integrates hardware and content to create an engaging community, with the first product from this platform to be the Inker Robomaker. The idea behind Robomaker primarily is to kindle a scientific temper in the young minds, making learning immersive, experiential, and application-based, he said.

Commenting on the investment, Harikrishnan C.A .from AHK Ventures, said: “we are witnessing the future with the enormous technological changes happening daily. There is a need for creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in the youth at global scale and we strongly believe that Inker has the potential to make a significant impact.”

“Inker is taking initial steps to create an ecosystem for tech enthusiasts by offering a unique customer experience. We are pleased to partner with AHK Ventures on our journey forward,” added Amith Raman, co-founder and CEO, Inker Robotics.

Headquartered in Thrissur, INKER promotes inspired robotics solutions and collaborative partnerships.