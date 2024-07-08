ADVERTISEMENT

INKEL net profit increases by 114% to ₹30.74 crore

Published - July 08, 2024 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The INKEL Limited, a public private partnership company under the State government, has reported a turnover of ₹115.10 crore for the Financial Year 2023-24, up 15% from the previous financial year, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve said after a directors board meeting of the company on Monday. The net profit for the company has increased by 114% to ₹30.74 crore.

Considering the performance of the company, the director board has recommended dividends to shareholders. A decision on this will be arrived at in the annual general body meeting, said Mr.Rajeeve. Better utilisation of resources and diversification of projects helped improve the company’s performance. INKEL is playing a key role in implementing renewable energy projects in the State.

The company has prepared a plan to step into renewable energy projects outside Kerala.

Discussions are in progress with leading companies in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan in this regard. INKEL is expected to set up close to 200 MW plants in these States in the next two years. INKEL-Re, a subsidiary company, has been set up in Palakkad for a hybrid renewable energy project and is in the process of implementing a 32 MW project, including 14 MW from wind and 18 MW from solar.

Under INKEL’s core area of project management consultancy, the construction of 17 government hospital buildings as part of a ₹2,279 crore Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) funded project is currently progressing.

