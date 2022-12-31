Injured tigress found dead in coffee plantation in Wayanad

December 31, 2022 11:26 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - KALPETTA

A tigress was found dead in a private coffee plantation adjacent to the Irulam forest of the Chethalyath Forest Range under the South Wayanad Forest Division on Saturday morning.

The animal had created panic among the people of Maramala near Vakery in the past few days after it had entered into human habitation. It was spotted in critical condition on the plantation three days ago. The carcass was found around 8 a.m. on the day during a search for the animal.

Chethalayath Forest Range Officer Abdul Samad said the tigress was about five years old. The animal had suffered a deep wound on its right hind leg. The wound indicated that the big cat was in a critical state after it had fought with a tiger, Mr. Samad said.

However the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after an autopsy, he said. A team of veterinarians will carry out the autopsy in the afternoon, he added.