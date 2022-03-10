Injured tiger captured in Wayanad

It was shifted to animal hospice in WWS

A tiger captured from Kallyottu under the Mananthavady municipal limits in Wayanad district on Thursday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A tiger that triggered panic among residents at the Kalliyottu area of Mananthavady municipality under the North Wayanad Forest Division was captured from a marshy area near a human settlement on Thursday.

The big cat, aged about four years, had triggered panic for the past two days after it strayed into the area for the past two days. Its capture has come as relief to the villagers.

The animal was sighted in a tea plantation beside Jessy Road on Wednesday morning and it moved to a marshy area near the plantation by evening. The efforts of forest personnel, led by North Wayanad forest divisional officer Darshan Gatttani, to send it back into forest by bursting crackers went in vain.

Wayanad Subcollector and Revenue Divisional Officer R. Sreelakshmi had clamped Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in four divisions under the municipality as a part of the operation.

However, the animal was tracked in a marshy area near the human habitat on Thursday morning and a team of veterinarians, led by forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah, captured the animal by firing tranquillizer darts around 11 .45 a.m. The operation lasted for nearly 30 minutes.

The predator was shifted to the animal hospice and palliative care unit for big cats in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary (WWS) for treatment.

Forest department sources said the animal had an injury on the joint of its right forelimb. It could have been injured in a fight with another big cat. The animal is said to have come from the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad Forest Division.