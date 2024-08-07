Injured fishermen rescued

The marine enforcement wing of the Fisheries department rescued three fishermen who sustained injuries from a pressure cooker explosion on a fishing boat in deep sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The explosion took place in the boat Mary Sania registered in Tamil Nadu. It had set out from the Kochi harbour and was 29 nautical miles away from the Koyilandy harbour at the time of the incident.

The fishermen — Jose, 37, Kumar, 47, and Shibu, 48 — are all natives of Colachel. They were taken to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital for first-aid and then moved to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The rescue operation was carried out on a tip-off from the Fisheries control room and was conducted by Fisheries guard Bibin and rescue guards Mithun and Hamilesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.