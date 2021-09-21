Injured elephant found in Aralam farm

The severely injured elephant found inside Aralam farm in Kannur district.

KANNUR

21 September 2021 22:13 IST

A wild elephant was found with serious injuries in the Cheenkannipuzha area in the 17th block of the Aralam farm in Kannur on Tuesday.

The elephant had sores on its legs and body. Locals said there was a strong stench coming from the animal. It was tired and in pain, they said.

However, they alleged that the forest personnel had not turned up despite being informed.

Advertising

Advertising

Aralam Wildlife Warden Santhosh Kumar said that the injuries were caused by infighting, which occurred during this time as it was the mating season.

They were keeping a watch on the animal and the chief veterinary surgeon Arun Sakaria had been consulted, who was expected to arrive on Wednesday, he said.