Injured elephant found dead

The wild elephant, which was found with serious injuries in Cheenkannipuzha area in the Aralam farm on Monday, died on Tuesday night.

Assistant Forest Veterinary Surgeon Ajesh Mohandhas, who arrived from Wayanad on Wednesday, carried out the postmortem of the adult elephant by 11.30 a.m. The carcass of the elephant was later buried inside the Aralam wildlife sanctuary.

Mr. Ajesh said that the animal died from injuries suffered in fighting with another elephant as the lungs were found punctured. There were injuries caused by tusks on the head and on the back of the elephant. He said samples had been collected for further examinations.

Aralam Wildlife Warden Santhosh Kumar said that the injuries seemed to have been caused recently and the department had followed the usual procedure in dealing wth the situation.