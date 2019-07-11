Injured elephant found dead

The she-elephant which had sustained injuries after a truck knocked it down at Ponkuzhi on the Kerala-Karnataka border under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Tuesday night succumbed to injuries on Thursday evening.

A special team constituted to monitor the movements of the jumbo found its carcass at Koundan Vayal inside the sanctuary around 5.p.m. on the day.

Compound fracture

The elephant had a compound fracture on the right shoulder and its ribs were also broken in the accident. The nature of injuries could be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination to be held on Friday, Ajith K. Raman, warden in charge of the sanctuary, told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary authorities decided to intensify patrolling on the sanctuary’s part of the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway 766 from Friday to tackle the increasing number of accidents involving wildlife on the highway.

“We have taken such a decision in the wake of the accident,” Mr. Ajith said.

Rush hour

“The rush hour on the highway is usually from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to overcome the night traffic ban on Karnataka’s part of the National Highway. Hence we are planning to conduct the patrolling during the peak hours,” he added.

Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi president N. Badushaw said the highway passing through the sanctuary was becoming a death trap to wildlife owing to reckless driving.

Check-posts

“Casualty to the wildlife, including lower mammals and reptiles, on the highway is a recurring incident,” he said, adding that his organisation would bring the issue to the attention of the Supreme Court and the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment, and Climate Change.

The organisation urged the government to shift check-posts of Excise and Motor Vehicle Departments to outside the sanctuary and set up speed breakers on the highway inside the sanctuary.