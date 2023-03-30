Initiatives in Kozhikode city have not borne fruit

March 30, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Brahmapuram fire has put the people of Kozhikode too on edge, with concerns mounting over the safety of the city’s very own waste dumping yard, Njeliyanparamba.

Several minor fires have occurred in the yard over the years, mostly due to combustion. As local people raised their concerns and political pressure mounted, the district disaster management authority stepped in to take preventive measures, especially during the summer.

Njeliyanparamba is the face of solid waste management in Kozhikode city. The vast yard located near Nallalam houses a plant that produces manure from biodegradable waste. It is also where the Corporation dumps most of the solid waste. Biodegradable waste is collected daily by the ward-level Haritha Karma Sena from households that do not have a source-level waste management system, as well as from restaurants and vegetable and fish markets.

The Corporation’s cleaning staff carries it to Njeliyanparamba. Even plastic used to be shipped off to Njeliyanparamba years ago when the Corporation did not have any proper waste management mechanism.

Nowadays, the Haritha Karma Sena units collect it every month, segregate and dispatch it for recycling based on quality. The Corporation has several material collection facilities and material recovery facilities besides a plastic recycling plant at West Hill, which is often filled beyond capacity. Hence, the urgency shown for a waste-to-energy plant at Njeliyanparamba.

Though hyped as the first plant of its kind in the State when the project was launched four years ago under the aegis of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, it is nowhere near fruition. Now with the cloud of Brahmapuram looming over Zonta Infratech Private Limited, the company that was entrusted with the construction and running of the plant in Kozhikode, the future of the project looks uncertain.

The Kozhikode Corporation encourages every household to have its own source-level waste management system, be it pipe compost, biogas plants or compost pits, based on the availability of space and need. However, the campaign has not entirely been successful. Hence, the bags of food waste found abandoned along the National Highway and every empty space in the city.

Liquid waste management under the Kozhikode Corporation is a completely differently story. The Corporation’s attempts to set up sewage treatment plants at Kothi and Avikkal Thodu, two densely populated coastal localities, have met with stiff opposition from local people, dragging the Corporation to court and making headlines regularly for the better part of 2022.

The two STPs are the only projects under AMRUT-1 that the Corporation could not complete and hence have been moved to AMRUT-2. Meanwhile, the Corporation authorities say they will convince the local people about the necessity of the plants and the efficacy of the technology to be used, even while planning a much bigger STP near Sarovaram Bio Park.

The waste management efforts of the Kozhikode Corporation have been brought under AZHAK (A mass initiative for Zero waste, uplifting Happiness index and Attitudinal change in waste management at Kozhikode), its hygiene protocol launched in 2022.

While the Corporation is moving ahead with awareness drives under AZHAK, Opposition parties have alleged that it has not progressed beyond the theoretical level, citing the heaps of waste still found in parts of the city, clogged canals, and pending projects.