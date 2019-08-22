Tucked away deep inside the woods, Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Achencoil, is used to face challenges.

There are very few options for transport and hardly any access to sophisticated methods of recreation — a destiny shared by both the students and villagers.

And now, to provide the nearby homemakers a break from their monotony, the school has launched ‘Ammakoru Pusthakam’, an initiative to rekindle interest in reading by delivering books at their doorstep.

“We had received a bunch of used books and periodicals from Technopark sometime ago. Since our students have finished reading those books, we thought about circulating it among villagers. The collection includes all kinds of books, mainly fiction and other material for light reading,” says school Principal D.S. Manu.

Prior to launching the project the school had conducted a survey to find if there will be any takers for books among the village women, a mix of homemakers and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act workers.

“Apart from a couple of dailies we don’t get any reading material in the area and as far as I know there are no libraries as well. From the survey we found out that many women enjoyed reading, but had no access to books or periodicals. Over 200 mothers expressed interest and based on the initial feedback we plan to extend the facility to more women,” he says.

Ammakoru Pusthakam

As part of ‘Ammakoru Pusthakam’, students from the NSS unit of the school will deliver home books and collect them back after a gap of 14 to 20 days.

“There is a special register to make entries and the students will make sure that the books are back. We want to provide this facility to all the mothers in the village.”

The school has around 341 students from Class 1 to Plus Two, the majority of them belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

“All the students come from two wards of Aryankavu grama panchayat and the population in the area is also very less. Unlike schools from well-connected locations our students don’t get enough chances to interact with people on a daily basis. So, in a sense, this project is beneficial to them as well,” he adds.