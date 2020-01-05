Agriculture and Health Departments will jointly launch Jeevani, an initiative to encourage organic farming and ensure safe food in the district.

As part of the State-wide project, a variety of vegetables will be cultivated with the motto ‘Nammude Krishi Nammude Arogyam’ (Our Agriculture, Our Health).

Jeevani will focus on around 100 traditional crops including spinach, okra and chilly, promoting their cultivation in schools, houses and private and public institutions. The project will start rolling in January and continue for the next 470 days till Vishu 2021, said Principal Agricultural Officer V.Tejasibhai.

Free seeds and saplings will be distributed through Krishi Bhavans while Krishi Patasalas (agriculture schools) will be in charge of conducting training sessions and health camps.

Pesticides and equipment will be made available at reasonable prices through panchayat eco shops and other markets. Jeevani will be implemented with the support of LSGs and in order to popularise the project model farms will be developed at different levels from wards.

More micro-irrigation systems will be set up and a 24x7 call centre will be opened as part of the project.

Exclusive portal

Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) will start Farmer Field Schools (FFS) and launch an exclusive portal to support the farmers. Bio pharmacies and units producing value added products will given special attention. Farmer’s inventions will be promoted through startups and seed exchange groups will be formed to swap the seeds of local varieties. Vegetable fairs will be organised in connection with local festivals and markets will be developed. After the commencement of the project, panchayats with more than 50 hectares of vegetable cultivation will be given the title of Jeevani Vegetable Village. Blocks with more than 500 hectares of vegetables will be Jeevani Green Block and corporations with more than 10 hectares of vegetable cultivation will become Jeevani Green City.

Inauguration

The district-level inauguration of the project will be held on January 17 by Agriculture Minister V.S.Sunil Kumar.