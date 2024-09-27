Initiative by tourism clubs to keep sites clean and green

Kerala on Friday launched the Destination Adoption programme as part of the activities of tourism clubs, aimed at keeping tourism sites in the State clean and green.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the World Tourism Day celebrations organised by the Tourism Club at Veli Tourism Village here, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said creative intervention by youth would help maintain destinations clean, green and hygienic, which in turn would help tourism grow.

Noting that “Tourism and Peace” was the theme of World Tourism Day 2024, Mr. Riyas said the concept aligned well with Kerala, since the State was known for its eclectic and inclusive culture. Kerala was also famed for its hospitality. These factors contributed immensely towards attracting tourists, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tourists who conduct themselves responsibly and destinations that are maintained responsibly should be the basis of the State’s tourism development. Tourism clubs can contribute towards fulfilling this vision,” he said.

For start-ups

The Minister added that efforts were on to set up an innovation and incubation centre for start-ups to thrive in the tourism sector, enabling members of tourism clubs to become entrepreneurs.

The members of the tourism club shared with the Minister their views and suggestions on keeping the Veli Tourism Village clean and beautiful.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.