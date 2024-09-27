GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Initiative by tourism clubs to keep sites clean and green

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas inaugurates Destination Adoption programme

Published - September 27, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala on Friday launched the Destination Adoption programme as part of the activities of tourism clubs, aimed at keeping tourism sites in the State clean and green.

Inaugurating the World Tourism Day celebrations organised by the Tourism Club at Veli Tourism Village here, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said creative intervention by youth would help maintain destinations clean, green and hygienic, which in turn would help tourism grow.

Noting that “Tourism and Peace” was the theme of World Tourism Day 2024, Mr. Riyas said the concept aligned well with Kerala, since the State was known for its eclectic and inclusive culture. Kerala was also famed for its hospitality. These factors contributed immensely towards attracting tourists, he said.

“Tourists who conduct themselves responsibly and destinations that are maintained responsibly should be the basis of the State’s tourism development. Tourism clubs can contribute towards fulfilling this vision,” he said.

For start-ups

The Minister added that efforts were on to set up an innovation and incubation centre for start-ups to thrive in the tourism sector, enabling members of tourism clubs to become entrepreneurs.

The members of the tourism club shared with the Minister their views and suggestions on keeping the Veli Tourism Village clean and beautiful.

Published - September 27, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.