Initial hiccups delay e-Health registration at Kozhikode MCH

Patients and caregivers are being made to wait for long hours to get tickets for outpatient (OP) consultations at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kozhikode after the authorities recently began implementing the e-Health project there.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first phase of the project, designed to provide a centralised and digitised healthcare system, registration of patients in the OP department is done online. As patients or their caregivers visit the OP counter to register their details, long queues form outside the counter every day. Some people arrive at the hospital quite early in the morning. Since the registration process is often not completed by the afternoon, many remain there even after the scheduled hours.

According to sources, around 3,000 people or more visit the OP department every day. Entering their Aadhaar number, name, address, and other details into the system is taking time. Sometimes, there is a delay in the process owing to the glitches happening in the software. The patients can consult a doctor only after a unique health ID (UHID) number is allotted to them along with the OP ticket.

It has been pointed out that the problem can be resolved to some extent if the patients or their caregivers create UHID on their own. They may do it on their mobile phone or by visiting the nearby Akshaya centre. The required details need to be given in the e-Health website and a one-time password will be sent for confirmation. The UHID thus created needs to be shown at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities are claiming that these initial hiccups will be cleared once the project is fully implemented across all departments at the hospital. It is learnt that even in the OP department, the consultation process is not fully digitised.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.