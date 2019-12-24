Ini Njanozhukatte to rejuvenate waterbodies

Ini Njanozhukatte, a week-long campaign launched in connection with the third anniversary of Haritha Keralam Mission to rejuvenate the waterbodies in the district, concluded here on Tuesday.

“Attempts to conserve water sources with public participation should be continued. Along with ensuring the flow, steps should also be taken to make them garbage-free,” said Minister K. Raju who inaugurated the valedictory function of the campaign at Mylakkad in Adichanallur panchayat.

The Minister also directed the officials concerned to identify streams in each ward and take immediate measures to rejuvenate them as a continuation of the campaign.

A priority

“Haritha Keralam Mission and village panchayats should make rejuvenation of rivulets and canals their priority. Currently we are facing the consequences of levelling waterbodies and paddy fields in the past. Water scarcity has become a reality and Delhi is an example of shrinking fresh air. Panchayats should prepare projects to conserve natural resources,” he said.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function.Ithikkara block panchayat president S. Laila, Adichanallur village panchayat president M. Subhasha and district panchayat members N. Ravindran and C.P. Pradeep spoke.

Stagnant

A total of 73 streams, canals and rivulets were identified in the district as part of the campaign. Each local body was asked to pick one waterbody which has gone stagnant due to silt deposits and other pollutants. Since many of these streams feed main waterbodies, the blocked tributaries have been flooding various areas affecting the daily life of the residents, especially during rainy season.

Pazhangalam canal

In Kollam, the campaign was inaugurated by rejuvenating Pazhangalam canal, which also irrigates the polders near Pangad. Streams and canals in Chirakkara, Velamcode, Andur, Andakkulam, Ettiva and Kulasekharapuram were rejuvenated during the first days of the campaign. After rejuvenating, check dams will be constructed for irrigation and promoting agriculture.

All 68 village panchayats, four municipalities and Kollam Corporation are participants of the campaign conducted in coordination with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), Minor Irrigation, Health, Fire and Rescue, Kudumbashree, NSS, SPC, NCC, clubs, libraries, political parties and residents’ associations.