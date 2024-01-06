GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infrastructure witnessing rapid growth in the country: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

He inaugurates Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Vaniyamkulam grama panchayat in Palakkad

January 06, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Palakkad

PTI

Union Minister for Housing, Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said infrastructure in the country is witnessing rapid growth and the poor are benefitting from it.

Various schemes rolled out by the Central government are aimed at the welfare of the poor and underprivileged sections of the country, he said after inaugurating the ‘Viksith Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in Vaniyamkulam grama panchayat in the district.

World-class standards

The Union Minister also said that world-class standards have been ensured in infrastructure development. The infrastructure in the country is witnessing rapid growth and the poor are benefitting from it, he added.

“In 2014, there were 74 airports in the country, which has now increased to more than 150. Railways is making strides through trains, including Vande Bharat. Toilets have been constructed in more than 11 crore houses,” he detailed.

More than four crore houses have been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and more medical colleges have been built, he said.

The number of medical seats has also been increased and all the benefits of these have reached the common man, the Union Minister further said.

Mr. Puri said that the beneficiaries of Central Government schemes should become their promoters and through the Viksit Bharat Yatra, the officials are directly approaching the people with services.

State Bank of India Shoranur Regional Manager Anu Raghurajan, Indian Oil Corporation Chief General Manager Rajendran and Vaniyamkulam grama panchayat members spoke on the occasion, an official statement said.

Beneficiaries of various central government schemes, including Ujjwala Yojana, NULM (National Urban Livelihoods Mission), and PM SVANidhi, shared their experience on the occasion.

Tholpavakoothu artiste Ramachandra Pulavar was felicitated on the occasion, it added.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

