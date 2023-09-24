Infrastructure development a priority: Balagopal

September 24, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The government has been doing everything needed for the comprehensive development of the State including the construction of best-quality roads, hospitals and schools, Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal said here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating the construction of Killur-Anayam-Ilanjikode road that will be built as per global standards spending ₹4.5 crore. “High quality roads will help in extending other facilities. The government’s aim is to provide good education and job opportunities for the new generation. Activities for this are being carried out across the State. Renovation of taluk hospital and work initiated to construct a stadium in every panchayat of the constituency are examples of the development projects,” he said. The Minister also visited the tank construction area of Neduvathur drinking water project and assessed the progress. Neduvathur grama panchayat president V. K. Jyothi presided over the function while representatives of LSGs and leaders of various political parties were also present.