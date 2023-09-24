HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Infrastructure development a priority: Balagopal

September 24, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The government has been doing everything needed for the comprehensive development of the State including the construction of best-quality roads, hospitals and schools, Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal said here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating the construction of Killur-Anayam-Ilanjikode road that will be built as per global standards spending ₹4.5 crore. “High quality roads will help in extending other facilities. The government’s aim is to provide good education and job opportunities for the new generation. Activities for this are being carried out across the State. Renovation of taluk hospital and work initiated to construct a stadium in every panchayat of the constituency are examples of the development projects,” he said. The Minister also visited the tank construction area of Neduvathur drinking water project and assessed the progress. Neduvathur grama panchayat president V. K. Jyothi presided over the function while representatives of LSGs and leaders of various political parties were also present.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.