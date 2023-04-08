Infrastructure development a priority: Balagopal

April 08, 2023 05:26 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - KOLLAM

The government has been giving priority to infrastructure development in all sectors, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here on Friday.

He was inaugurating the construction of the new office building of Ittiva grama panchayat. “The new office can play an important role in the progress of the panchayat and it’s the most visited place by the public,” said the Minister who added that the tax revenue has reached ₹70,000 crore this year.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said that work has been started to upgrade the Ayur-Chunda PWD road in the panchayat to BM and BC standard. A two-storey building with modern facilities is being constructed by spending ₹1.75 crore from various funds of Ittiva grama panchayat.

Civil work, landscaping, electrification will also be implemented as part of the project. Chadayamangalam block panchayat president Latika Vidyadharan, district panchayat members J. Najeebath, Sam K. Daniel, block panchayat members G. Dinesh Kumar, A. Naushad and Ittiva panchayat vice President B. Girijamma were also present.