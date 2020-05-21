Infrared thermal scanners to be installed at airports, rail station

Thiruvananthapuram

21 May 2020 19:53 IST

Eight AI-powered units procured to screen passengers

Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered infrared walk- through thermal scanners with face detection technology will be installed at four airports in the State and at the Kozhikode railway station.

The eight scanners to screen passengers will be installed at the Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur international airports and the Kozhikode railway station. The scanners had been procured by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd., Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said.

The scanners will help in screening persons walking through the corridor after the aerobridge. The body temperature will be checked automatically.

Ten at a time

Ten persons can be screened at a time and the body temperature will be recorded once they reach within 3.2 metre of the camera.

The gadget will give a warning beep if the temperature of the approaching person is high. This will help the health authorities isolate those having high temperature and subject them to further tests in the airport/railway station itself and shift them to hospitals, if need be.

Already, thermal and optical imaging camera with Artificial Intelligence-powered face detection technology procured using the MPLADS funds of Shashi Tharoor, MP, is in use at the Thiruvananthapuram central railway station and airport.