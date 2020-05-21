Kerala

Infrared thermal scanners to be installed at airports, rail station

Eight AI-powered units procured to screen passengers

Artificial Intelligence(AI)-powered infrared walk- through thermal scanners with face detection technology will be installed at four airports in the State and at the Kozhikode railway station.

The eight scanners to screen passengers will be installed at the Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur international airports and the Kozhikode railway station. The scanners had been procured by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd., Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said.

The scanners will help in screening persons walking through the corridor after the aerobridge. The body temperature will be checked automatically.

Ten at a time

Ten persons can be screened at a time and the body temperature will be recorded once they reach within 3.2 metre of the camera.

The gadget will give a warning beep if the temperature of the approaching person is high. This will help the health authorities isolate those having high temperature and subject them to further tests in the airport/railway station itself and shift them to hospitals, if need be.

Already, thermal and optical imaging camera with Artificial Intelligence-powered face detection technology procured using the MPLADS funds of Shashi Tharoor, MP, is in use at the Thiruvananthapuram central railway station and airport.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 7:56:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/infrared-thermal-scanners-to-be-installed-at-airports-rail-station/article31643070.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY