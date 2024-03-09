Infra in 49 schools in Chengannur will be improved: Saji Cherian

March 09, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Basic infrastructure facilities in 49 government schools in Chengannur Assembly constituency will be improved in two years, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the newly constructed modern toilet block at Salem Upper Primary School at Venmony near Chengannur on Saturday.

Mr. Cherian said that infrastructure facilities in 33 schools in Chengannur had already been improved.

“The State government is giving utmost importance to education. We are committed to protect all government schools in the State. Some of the schools, which were on the verge of closure, have been transformed into best institutions through government intervention. New buildings have been constructed for two government schools in Venmony grama panchayat by spending ₹2 crore,” the Minister said.

He said that development works to the tune of ₹22 crore were being carried out at the Government ITI in the constituency. A new building will be constructed at IHRD College spending ₹3 crore, Mr. Cherian said.

The toilet block at Salem UP School was built using ₹8 lakh sanctioned under the MLA Asset Development Fund.

In another function, Mr. Cherian inaugurated the new building of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Mulakuzha. The Minister said that among all States in the country, Kerala had made most appointments in the health sector. “The Aardram Mission launched by the State government has transformed the health sector in the State. The government is now trying to elevate all government hospitals in Kerala to international quality standards,” he said.

The PHC building was constructed using ₹40 lakh sanctioned under the MLA Asset Development Fund. Mr. Cherian also inaugurated eight roads in Mulakuzha.

