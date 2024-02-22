GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Infra development in 28 more colleges completed under RUSA

February 22, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Infrastructure development in 28 more colleges in the State has been completed under the Centrally sponsored Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu, who inaugurated the completed works on Thursday, said children should be encouraged towards research activities from the outset itself. Research should be able to address serious problems in society and find solutions to them.

There was a need to strengthen bonds between education and employment. To bridge the skill gap between the two, a number of schemes aimed at skill enhancement were being implemented. Efforts were also on to provide skill training to more students and hone their entrepreneurial interests.

The infrastructure development works completed at a cost of ₹35 crore through RUSA including 15 academic blocks (61 classrooms), three auditoriums/seminar halls, two administrative blocks, six computer labs/digital libraries, four hostels/staff quarters. Maintenance of classrooms, libraries, administrative blocks, and parking lots too has been completed.

